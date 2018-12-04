Try 1 month for 99¢
A Near East Side gas station was robbed Monday afternoon by a man wearing a scarf over his face.

Nobody was injured in the robbery that happened at about 2 p.m. at Spirit gas station, 1130 Williamson St., Madison police said.

"The robber claimed he had a gun, but no weapon was seen," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The suspect got an undisclosed amount of money from the register and fled on foot toward McPike Park.

The suspect is a white male, 50 to 60 years old, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses, along with the scarf at the time of the robbery.

