A gas station employee in Janesville was arrested Sunday after he allegedly broke into the station and took money.
Aaron Blazier, 26, Janesville, was tentatively charged with burglary and possession of synthetic cannabinoids, Janesville police said.
Police went to an alarm at Parker Street Citgo Gas, 404 N. Parker Drive, at about 2:35 a.m. Sunday.
"Arriving officers discovered forced entry to the business," the incident report said. "The initial investigation determined an undisclosed amount of cash had been taken from the business."
Officers developed probable cause to arrest Blazier, and he was arrested at his residence.
"The undisclosed amount of cash was recovered on Blazier, and items related to the burglary were recovered several blocks away," the report said.
