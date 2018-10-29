Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

Four teens were arrested and three guns recovered Saturday morning after a 14-year-old male teen was pistol whipped in an apartment on Madison's East Side.

Two of the male teens arrested were 17 and were named by police, while the other two were 15 and 14 and could not be identified by police.

Alonte Kingcade was tentatively charged with physical abuse of a child, battery and armed robbery, while the other three, including Damariyah Muhammad, were tentatively charged with party to the crime of armed robbery.

The victim also was punched and kicked in the apartment in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road at around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Kingcade allegedly had three guns near him when he was arrested after a separate shots fired incident Sunday morning in the 2900 block of East Washington Avenue.

"One of the guns found where Kingcade had been hiding was stolen during a home burglary Oct. 22 in the town of Westport," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Other weapons were stolen during the Westport break-in, which is being investigated by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

