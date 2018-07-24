Try 1 month for 99¢

Four men were taken into custody after a surveillance operation in Fitchburg on Monday, the men facing drug and weapons charges in an ongoing investigation.

Marquis Hamilton, 19, Fort Atkinson, Amond Galtney, 21, Chicago, and Gordie Wright, 19, Fitchburg, were arrested for probation violations, and Demarko Richmond, 20, Fitchburg, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Madison police said.

The arrests took place about 10 a.m. in and around a residence in the 1900 block of Pike Place.

The investigation into weapons cases and drug trafficking is led by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force. The surveillance operation utilized Madison and Fitchburg police, the state Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S Marshals and police dogs from the Verona, Maple Bluff and Fitchburg departments.

"Additional tentative criminal charges are expected," said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

