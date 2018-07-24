Four men were taken into custody after a surveillance operation in Fitchburg on Monday, the men facing drug and weapons charges in an ongoing investigation.
Marquis Hamilton, 19, Fort Atkinson, Amond Galtney, 21, Chicago, and Gordie Wright, 19, Fitchburg, were arrested for probation violations, and Demarko Richmond, 20, Fitchburg, was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm, Madison police said.
The arrests took place about 10 a.m. in and around a residence in the 1900 block of Pike Place.
The investigation into weapons cases and drug trafficking is led by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force. The surveillance operation utilized Madison and Fitchburg police, the state Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S Marshals and police dogs from the Verona, Maple Bluff and Fitchburg departments.
"Additional tentative criminal charges are expected," said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Pedestrians hit by car, driver arrested for alleged marijuana dealing, Madison police say
Janesville shoplifter sought by police
Man allegedly grabbed grocery store clerk, Madison police say
Alleged firing of gun into air gets Madison man arrested, police say
Man loses cash to mugger in targeted attack Downtown, Madison police say
Residents attacked in targeted home invasion on Willy Street, Madison police say
Janesville woman arrested for alleged fourth drunken driving offense
Man found guilty of attempted homicide in Downtown shooting
Former athlete fined for punch that knocked out man near UW campus-area bar
Man convicted of hit-and-run death of Maple Bluff pedestrian in 2016
Judge denies conditional release for driver who killed pedestrian in 2015