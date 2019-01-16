Four teen boys were arrested Tuesday after crashing two stolen cars on the Beltline, then fleeing the scene on foot, with Monona police finding them in various locations near the highway.
The crash happened at about 12:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near Monona Drive, Monona police said.
"Both vehicles in the crash were stolen recently from Fitchburg and Sun Prairie," said Police Chief Walter Ostrenga.
The teens, one 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old, bolted from the crashed cars and ran north toward Monona Drive and Broadway.
The teens went into a Staples store at the Pier 37 shopping center, with one of the teens taken into custody in the store.
"The others cut through the stockroom and ran out the back door toward Ahuska Park," Ostrenga said.
One teen was taken into custody on the football field at the park, while a perimeter was set up with help from Dane County deputies and Madison and McFarland police to find the other two teens.
"After a search with a police dog, one subject was found hiding under a tree near the baseball field and the other was tracked to a marshy area adjacent to the park," Ostrenga said.
All four teens have lengthy car theft histories, and one was reported as being a runaway, police said.
"The 14-year-old was injured in the crash but was still able to flee on foot," Ostrenga said. "Once he was taken into custody, he complained of injuries and was transported to a local hospital by a Monona paramedic unit."
Homicide suspect arrested at homeless apartment building, Madison police say
In homicide trial of man claiming self-defense, medical examiner says victim first shot from behind
Metro passenger attacked by teens after telling them to quiet down, Madison police say
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Vernon County traffic stop led to drug arrests, Sheriff's Office says
Man allegedly wrecked Southwest Side apartment, Madison police say
Sauk County Board supervisor ticketed for alleged shoplifting in Reedsburg
Madison man arrested for alleged sixth OWI offense
Driver gets 7 years prison for West Side crash that killed pedestrian
Fatal shooting happened after drinking, cocaine use, girlfriend testifies at Daniel Lieske trial
Intoxicated man steals Audi, speeds in reverse and crashes into another car, Madison police say
Man arrested for 4th OWI after pulled over for speeding, Middleton police say