Four people suffered minor injuries Thursday morning in a four-vehicle crash at a Columbia County intersection.
The crash happened at about 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 51 and 60 in the town of Leeds east of Arlington, the Sheriff's Office said.
The investigation showed a northbound car on Highway 51 was stopped in traffic to make a right turn onto Highway 60 when it was rear-ended by a pickup truck.
The car then struck an SUV and a car heading in the opposite direction.
Both highways were shut down for about an hour at the scene of the crash.
"The cause of the crash appears to be inattentive driving," said Sheriff Dennis Richards.
Drivers are asked to use extra caution on Highways 51 and 60 during morning and afternoon rush hours due to increased volume on the highways, because of road construction on Highway 22 just north of the intersection.