Four armed men robbed a man and woman inside their Southeast Side home Sunday evening, demanding drugs, guns and money, according to authorities.
Madison Police Department detectives say the victims, ages 43 and 40, may have been specifically targeted.
The intruders fled from the Dutch Mill Road home with cash and a cell phone around 7:20 p.m. They drove away in a dark-colored sedan with tinted windows.
The intruders are all described as black men between the ages of 21 and 25, between 140 and 160 pounds and wearing dark-colored clothing. One is described as having crooked teeth and bags under his eyes.