A driver who sped away from a traffic stop in Dodge County Sunday evening crashed into a field and was arrested.
The unidentified driver faces tentative charges of fleeing a traffic officer and operating after revocation, and could face other charges, the Sheriff's Office said.
The incident started at about 7 p.m. on Highway 33 near Highway AY in the town of Herman.
A sheriff's lieutenant had stopped the car for speeding.
"The car stopped, but as the lieutenant approached on foot, an odor of drugs was observed," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt. "Before verbal contact was made, the driver drove away at a high rate of speed."
A pursuit of less than a mile commenced, with the driver losing control on the shoulder, almost hitting other traffic before going off the road and becoming disabled and stuck in a field.
The driver was the only occupant in the car, arrested and taken to the Dodge County Jail.