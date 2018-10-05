Five teens were arrested Thursday for allegedly using counterfeit $100 bills to make purchases at two stores in Belmont.
Belmont police and Lafayette County deputies caught up with the suspects when their car had a flat tire at a mini-mart, one of the stores where a fake $100 bill was passed, police said.
The only adult-aged teen in the group, Mikhayla Rose Shaffer, 18, Dubuque, was tentatively charged with three counts of utterance (forgery) and one count of theft, and was booked into the county jail.
The four younger teens, two 13-year-old females, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male, all from Dubuque, were booked and released to parents, with charges referred to the county juvenile intake office.
Besides allegedly passing a counterfeit bill at the First Capitol Mini-Mart in Belmont, the group also allegedly passed counterfeit $100 bills at the Belmont Travel Center, police said.