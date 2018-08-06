The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office identified Myeshia Allen, of Fitchburg, as the fatal victim in a multi-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 39-90 early Sunday morning.
Allen was a passenger in a Hyundai Accent that was headed north on the Interstate when the car struck a Ford Escape that sent one or both of the vehicles into a median wall, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. Those two vehicles were then struck by semi-truck and sedan, according to the State Patrol.
The 26-year-old Allen was taken to a hospital where she died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner's office said. The State Patrol said two other occupants in the Hyundai Accent had non life-threatening injuries.
The crash happened near mile marker 177 in the town of La Prairie.