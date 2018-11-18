Three teenagers were arrested Saturday night after a stolen car they were in crashed into an under-construction house, injuring two of the teens, the Fitchburg Police Department said.
An officer spotted the stolen car in the Allied Dunn's Marsh neighborhood and tried to pull the vehicle over, police said. As the driver attempted to flee, he was unable to keep control of the car and crashed around 11:30 p.m. into a residence that was being built, according to police.
The 16-year-old boy who was driving the car tried to run away but was quickly arrested, police said, while the two 14-year-old passengers, one a boy and the other a girl, had serious, non life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
The driver was arrested on tentative charges of operating a vehicle without consent, eluding and resisting, police said. The passengers, who both have been arrested multiple times in connection to stolen vehicles, are expected to face charges of being party to the stolen car, according to police.