Fitchburg Police sought to reassure local residents at a community meeting Tuesday that a number of initiatives are underway to curb recent gun violence.
Police Chief Chad Brecklin told a group of about 30 residents at Leopold Elementary School that initiatives in place to deter violence include an increase in visibility and recommendations to the property managers of Fairways Apartments, where police have noticed an uptick in calls between 2016 and 2017.
Police hosted the community meeting in response to two gun incidents on Post Road and Leopold Way. The meeting also provided a venue for addressing broader community concerns in light of the incidents.
Around 10 p.m. on July 12, police responded to a man who had been shot multiple times on the 2500 block of Post Road. The victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Ten minutes later, police were called after reports of shots fired and found an apartment on Leopold Way that been shot with multiple rounds. No one was injured, according to police.
Police believe the man who was shot on Post Road was being targeted.
"Preliminarily, it appears that those two incidents are related," Brecklin said. "Hopefully, as we continue to investigate those, we'll be able to piece things together."
An increase in signage, lighting and the trimming of trees and shrubs on the Fairways property were listed as ways to help visibility in the area.
"When you have a lot more visibility, people notice things more, then it's less likely that things go wrong," town of Madison resident Roger Tesch said.
Tesch, who served on the Fitchburg City Council for 12 years and uses the Leopold community garden, said he was pleased to hear Brecklin's plan to bring back neighborhood police positions.
As a part of a five-year staffing plan set for release in the fall, Brecklin said one component will be bringing back neighborhood police officers.
In addition to initiatives to prevent future violence, the Fitchburg police have met with local, county and federal agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, to assist in curbing violence and finding those responsible for recent incidents.
The city recently purchased two portable video cameras to be used to spot criminal activity in traffic, Mayor Jason Gonzalez.
"(They're) a very good investigative tool to identify a suspect," Gonzalez said.
Erv Bendorf, Leopold Neighborhood Association President, suggested that more security camera use, even less expensive equipment used by citizens, may help officers find more suspects.
"I don't expect utopia. I think they're on top of it, but we have to help the police department," said Bendorf, who owns a number of properties in the Madison and Fitchburg area.