A liquor store in Fitchburg was robbed at gunpoint Sunday afternoon, with the suspect fleeing after getting cash.
The armed robbery happened at about 12:15 p.m. at Liquor Town, 5276 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg police said.
The suspect was covering his face with the hood of the sweatshirt he was wearing.
"He immediately displayed and pointed a silver-colored semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded money," said Sgt. Matthew Laha. "A customer was also held at gunpoint during the robbery."
A Madison Police Department police dog was taken to the scene but was unable to track the suspect.
The suspect is black, 200 pounds, 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall, wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Fitchburg police, 270-4300.