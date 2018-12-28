Try 1 month for 99¢
Fitchburg Police squad car
Fitchburg Police Department

A Fitchburg liquor store was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening, and police are still searching for the suspect, Fitchburg Police said.

A man wearing a hat and face mask entered Liquor Town, 5276 Williamsburg Way, at about 5 p.m., Sgt. Jason Marthe said.

The man immediately pointed a black firearm at the clerk and demanded money, Marthe said.

The man fled from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, Marthe said, and a K9 track was not successful.

The man was described as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 170 pounds and wearing black pants and a black jacket.

The Madison Police Department is assisting in the ongoing investigation, Marthe said.

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

