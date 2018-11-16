Try 1 month for 99¢
Fitchburg Police squad car
Fitchburg Police Department

Fitchburg police are looking for two men who burglarized a gas station early Friday morning.

The burglary happened at about 3:20 a.m. at the Capitol Petro station, 2770 S. Syene Road.

Police responded to a burglar alarm at the gas station, finding the store had been entered by force and the burglars were gone.

An undetermined amount of cigarettes and cash was taken.

The first suspect is a black male, heavy set, wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants, while the second suspect is a black male, medium build, wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.

Fitchburg police were assisted by town of Madison police in the investigation, which is ongoing.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

