Fitchburg police are looking for two men who burglarized a gas station early Friday morning.
The burglary happened at about 3:20 a.m. at the Capitol Petro station, 2770 S. Syene Road.
Police responded to a burglar alarm at the gas station, finding the store had been entered by force and the burglars were gone.
An undetermined amount of cigarettes and cash was taken.
The first suspect is a black male, heavy set, wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants, while the second suspect is a black male, medium build, wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants.
Fitchburg police were assisted by town of Madison police in the investigation, which is ongoing.
Woman who 'lured' murder victim to her death sentenced to 15 years in prison
Jennifer Lovick (right), who was blamed for connecting Ciara Philumalee with the man who shot her to death last year, was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison for her involvement in Philumalee’s murder.
Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan said that when Lovick, 35, of Madison, lured Philumalee and Joseph Jordan out of Jordan’s apartment on Madison’s North Side and into a hail of bullets fired by Donald Davis Jr., she “led them directly into a buzz saw.”
Read the whole story here.
ED TRELEVEN, STATE JOURNAL
Man allegedly stole delivery driver's car, arrested after crash in Monona
A Madison man allegedly jumped into a delivery driver's car early Sunday morning and drove off, only to crash the car before getting arrested in Monona.
Dandre White, 41, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Suspect in Madison bank robberies has 11 outstanding warrants, police say
The man being sought in two bank robberies in Madison this week has 11 outstanding warrants, and is also the suspect in the robbery of a Madison drug store.
Trevor Christian, 23, is wanted for questioning in bank robberies at Associated Bank on the North Side on Monday and an Associated Bank on the West Side on Wednesday, and also for the robbery of an East Side Walgreens on Nov. 1.
Read the whole story here.
Madison Police Department
Man allegedly pulled knife, yelled racial slurs at couple, Madison police say
A man who allegedly pulled a knife and yelled racial slurs at a couple was arrested Downtown Sunday afternoon.
Robert Hamm II, 34, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with disorderly conduct while armed and carrying a concealed knife, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Marijuana sellers robbed at gunpoint, Madison police say
Two people thinking they were selling marijuana to an acquaintance were robbed at gunpoint by a man they didn't know, with one of the suspects arrested.
Terrance Thomas, 20, Tampa, Fla., was tentatively charged with being party to the crime of armed robbery, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Alleged drug dealer arrested during traffic stop, Madison police say
Neighbor complaints about likely drug activity at an East Side residence led to the arrest of a man suspected of drug dealing.
Dwayne Phillips, 40, Madison, was tentatively charged with three counts of delivery of heroin following his arrest during a traffic stop near his South Thompson Drive residence Thursday morning.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Two suspects arrested in North Side shooting, Madison police say
Two teenagers have been arrested in an incident Thursday in which numerous shots were fired at a car on the North Side, but nobody was hurt.
Brent Hinman-Ali, 19, of Cottage Grove, and Gregory Henly, 19, of Madison, were arrested after hiding in bushes, with police dog Bowie tracking and finding one of the suspects, police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Two suspects arrested in North Side shooting, Madison police say
Two teenagers have been arrested in an incident Thursday in which numerous shots were fired at a car on the North Side, but nobody was hurt.
Brent Hinman-Ali, 19, of Cottage Grove, and Gregory Henly, 19, of Madison, were arrested after hiding in bushes, with police dog Bowie tracking and finding one of the suspects, police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Fire at bus station called arson; suspect arrested, Madison police say
An arson fire inside a shelter at the West Side bus station early Friday morning led police to the suspect through surveillance video, with the man also accused of setting a dumpster on fire.
Leonard Washington, 25, was taken into custody and tentatively charged with arson, Madison police said.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
'Segway Jeremy' Ryan indicted for alleged attempt to get radioactive material
A town of Madison man and former congressional candidate has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly trying to acquire radioactive material.
Jeremy Ryan, 30, is charged with attempting to possess radioactive material with the intent to cause death or serious bodily injury, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Read the whole story here.
DANE COUNTY JAIL
Beloit man arrested for allegedly robbing Janesville store at gunpoint
A Beloit man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly robbed a Janesville store and then allegedly took a woman hostage at a residence.
Carlos Ford, 52, was tentatively charged with armed robbery and obstructing/resisting, Janesville police said.
Read the whole story here.
Janesville Police Department
Man sentenced to four years in prison for 11th drunken driving conviction
A Mount Horeb man was sentenced Friday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to his 11th drunken driving offense.
Thomas A. Reed, 56, crashed his motorcycle May 23 on Highway 18-151 near Erb Road, between Mount Horeb and Verona, after another motorist saw him swerving in his lane for several minutes.
Read the whole story here.
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Subscribe to Daily Headlines