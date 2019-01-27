A fire Sunday morning on Madison's Far East Side displaced 19 residents, the Madison Fire Department said.
Firefighters were called to the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road after a resident of the apartments reported smoke inside the building around 6:05 a.m., the Fire Department said. People were already evacuating and smoke alarms were going off when firefighters arrived, while a Metro Transit bus was brought in to keep the residents warm, according to the Fire Department.
A fire in a second-floor apartment was found and quickly extinguished, the Fire Department said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and no estimate on damages was available.
The Red Cross responded to help those displaced from their homes, which comes before an expected snowstorm overnight Sunday and a string of days of dangerously cold temperatures for Madison.