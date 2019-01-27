Try 1 month for 99¢
Madison Fire Department truck, tight crop
GREG DIXON

A fire Sunday morning on Madison's Far East Side displaced 19 residents, the Madison Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road after a resident of the apartments reported smoke inside the building around 6:05 a.m., the Fire Department said. People were already evacuating and smoke alarms were going off when firefighters arrived, while a Metro Transit bus was brought in to keep the residents warm, according to the Fire Department.

A fire in a second-floor apartment was found and quickly extinguished, the Fire Department said. The cause of the fire is not yet known, and no estimate on damages was available.

The Red Cross responded to help those displaced from their homes, which comes before an expected snowstorm overnight Sunday and a string of days of dangerously cold temperatures for Madison.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Logan Wroge has been a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal since 2015.

Comments disabled.