An arson fire inside a shelter at the West Side bus station early Friday morning led police to the suspect through surveillance video, with the man also accused of setting a dumpster on fire.
Leonard Washington, 25, was taken into custody and tentatively charged with arson, Madison police said.
Police and fire were dispatched to the Metro Transit West Transfer Point, 5602 Tokay Blvd., at about 1:30 a.m., with an active fire discovered and extinguished.
"Based on a review of surveillance cameras, a suspect was identified," said Lt. Daniel Nale. "Washington was found in the area and matched the suspect in the surveillance footage."
While police were investigating, another fire was located in a dumpster nearby, a fire also attributed to Washington.