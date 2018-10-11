Three female students at Madison La Follette High School were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a fight inside the school.
The two 17-year-old and one 15-year-old students were tentatively charged with disorderly conduct, Madison police said.
The incident happened around 2 p.m. at the school at 702 Pflaum Road on the city's Southeast Side.
"Numerous officers were called to La Follette to back up the educational resource officer to restore decorum following disruptive behavior," said Lt. Jamar Gary.
Nobody was reported injured.
The fight is the third incident at or near the high school in the last month in which police had to be called.
On Sept. 26, a teen was shot a couple of blocks from school during a fight, and on Sept. 19, two students on a Metro bus near the school were accidentally shot by a 15-year-old.