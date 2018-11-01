A feud between two men in Janesville led to one man getting shot and the other arrested.
Dominick Verdina, 22, was taken into custody and tentatively charged with attempted second-degree intentional homicide, following the shooting that happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Holiday Drive.
Janesville police said the 32-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to the legs, hand and upper torso, but the wounds did not appear to be life threatening.
Verdina fled the scene but his car was found near the intersection of Alden Road and Blackbridge Road,a nd he was taken into custody without incident. A handgun was found in the car.
"The suspect and victim know each other, and this incident appears to be the result of an ongoing feud between the two," said Lt. Charles Aagaard.