A 31-year-old Madison woman was bilked out of $8,000 by a scammer who claimed to be from the FBI.

The scam happened Oct. 11, when the victim got a call from a man with an Arabic accent who said he was FBI deputy inspector Eddie Morra.

"He told her there was a warrant out for her arrest because her name and social security number had been used to open numerous bank accounts now associated with money laundering," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

"He also said a vehicle rented in her name had been connected to an apartment where 22 pounds of cocaine had been recovered," DeSpain said.

The victim was told she could prove she was "government safe" by buying gift cards from various retailers to give the card numbers to Morra, with assurances the FBI would give back the money.

"The victim said she was too scared to hang up and didn't want to go to jail," DeSpain said. "She spent five hours on the phone with people she thought were FBI agents."

When she finally called police, she was told no federal official would ever use gift cards as a means of payment or confirmation.

"The officer called the number that had been used by the scammer," DeSpain said. "The number had been disconnected."

