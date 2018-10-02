A man who supposedly was taking a Rhinelander woman to buy marijuana but allegedly robbed her instead has been arrested in Madison.
Darterio Johnson, 27, Madison, was tentatively charged with party to the crime of armed robbery, Madison police said.
Johnson was one of two men who allegedly robbed the 19-year-old woman at gunpoint after driving her to Pelham Road Saturday night, where the robbery took place.
The woman met the two men at a gas station and drove with the two men in their car, believing they were going to a location to buy drugs.
Instead, they stopped the car and ordered her to turn over her money, and her phone.
The woman was not injured and was helped by passersby.