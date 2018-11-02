A sandwich shop on the Far West Side was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night by a man wearing a mask.
The robbery happened at about 9 a.m. at Milio's, 462 Commerce Drive, Madison police said.
The lone employee in the store, a 28-year-old man, was not injured.
"The suspect ordered the employee to hand over the currency in the register," said Lt. Daniel Nale. "The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of currency."
The suspect is black, 25 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing dark clothing and a mask at the time of the robbery. He was carrying a black handgun.