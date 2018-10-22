A dad and his two young children escaped injury Sunday morning when an alleged drunken driver put her car in reverse and crashed into the family's house on Madison's Southwest Side.
Morgan McKenna, 22, Oregon, was taken into custody on charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and a second drunken driving offense, Madison police said.
It happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Ondossagon Way.
Nearby residents had called 911 after discovering McKenna asleep in her locked and running car, and when the ambulance arrived, she woke up and put her car into reverse gear, driving across a yard and playground equipment before hitting the house.
"Flying debris knocked the father out of his recliner," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "His infant daughter was in a jumper chair and was two or three feet away from where the car finally stopped, and his two-year-old daughter was about 10 feet away at the kitchen table."
The dad stubbed his toe but that was the extent of injuries to his family.