A former UW-Madison employee pleaded guilty Friday to several felony charges after stealing more than $100,000 from the university's housing division.
Kevin O'Donnell, 54, was convicted by Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan of two counts of theft of property worth more than $10,000, two counts of theft of property worth between $5,000 and $10,000, two counts of forgery as well as identity theft and theft of property worth between $2,500 and $5,000.
As part of a plea agreement, four forgery counts and one misdemeanor theft charge were dismissed but can be considered by the judge when determining O'Donnell's sentence. The agreement also asks Hanrahan to sentence O'Donnell to 12 years of probation.
O'Donnell was a purchasing manager for the Division of University Housing and used fake companies, cashing fraudulent checks and making personal purchases to funnel nearly $114,000 to himself over a 2½-year period. The thefts, discovered in March 2017, led to several changes in the housing division's financial practices following an external review.
The Division of University Housing operates the residence halls, dining area and apartment buildings on campus.
Attorneys for both sides are still arguing over the conditions of his probation, including terms of restitution.