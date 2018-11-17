A 21-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
The man, of Evansville, was found lying in the middle of Highway M with severe injuries at about midnight Saturday in the town of Union, the Sheriff's Office said, and the medical examiner determined he was dead at the scene.
The investigation determined the man was likely hit by a vehicle on Highway M, the Sheriff's Office said, but the driver and vehicle have not been found.
Evansville Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene.