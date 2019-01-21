A Dane County Jail inmate living at an East Side hotel for an alternative custody program who removed a tracking device from himself and fled Sunday turned himself has turned himself in.
Shannon M. Owen turned himself in to the Dane County Jail Monday at about 5:20 p.m., said Dane County sheriff's Lt. Ira Simpson.
Owen, who was serving a 60-day Huber sentence for possessing cocaine, slipped a GPS tracking device off himself and left the hotel he had been staying at as part of the Dane County Custody Alternative Monitoring Program on Sunday.
The program allowed Owen, 40, to serve his sentence in the community. He was living at the Grand Stay Hotel, 5317 High Crossing Blvd.
Simpson said Owen left the hotel and was picked up Sunday after a disagreement with hotel management.