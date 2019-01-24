A vehicle operating left of center Tuesday night prompted a traffic stop by a Vernon County deputy, with the three people in the car getting arrested on drug charges.
The driver, Priscilla Carlson, 30, Lone Rock, was tentatively charged with operating under the influence of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possessing prescription medication without having a valid prescription.
Carlson was stopped at about 11:35 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 35 north of Genoa.
"A search of the vehicle was performed and drugs, drug paraphernalia, a large machete and ammunition were located," said Sheriff John Spears.
Passengers Taylor Palfrey, 28, Muscoda and Dillan Hardy, 28, Highland, were arrested on tentative charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hardy also was tentatively charged with possessing prescription medication without having a valid prescription.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Office.