A robbery at an East Side sandwich shop was thwarted Thursday evening when an employee refused to hand over cash as demanded by the robber.
The attempted robbery happened at about 7:45 p.m. at Subway, 4692 Cottage Grove Road, Madison police said.
"Witnesses said the suspect walked into the restaurant with his hoodie pulled over his face," said police Lt. Jamar Gary.
The suspect demanded money from the cash register but the employee didn't comply so the suspect fled on foot.
Nobody was injured.
The suspect is a white male in his 20s, tall, thin, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.
In March, a different man tried to rob the same restaurant but was unsuccessful.