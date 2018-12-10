A 76-year-old Madison man suffered minor injuries Saturday evening when he was thrown to the ground by an armed robber, who stole three purses from family members sitting in the victim's car.
The mugging and armed robbery happened at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Walgreens, 5702 Raymond Road, Madison police said.
The victim and family, two Madison women 63- and 41-years-old, a 28-year-old Fitchburg woman and a 2-year-old Fitchburg girl, were in the car ready to leave the lot when a man walked up to the car.
"The robber pointed a handgun at the man, grabbed him by the throat and threw him to the ground," said Lt. Jamar Gary.
"The suspect rummaged through the vehicle and took three purses before fleeing on foot," Gary said.
The suspect, who was dressed in black clothing, wasn't found, and the investigation is ongoing.
