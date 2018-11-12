The 29-year-old woman who was shot once in the chest in a shooting on the East Side Sunday night is expected to survive.
Madison police also said there is no general danger to the public following the shooting reported at about 9 p.m. Sunday in the North Fair Oaks Avenue and Milwaukee Street area.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the shooting happened outside the victim's residence.
"Detectives from the MPD violent crimes unit have determined the victim was specifically targeted, following an ongoing dispute," DeSpain said. "They are in the process of positively identifying a suspect."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Madison Police Department, 608-255-2345.