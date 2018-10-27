A convenience store on Madison's East Side was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, police said.
The man entered the Stop 'n Go, 2002 Winnebago St., at about 1 a.m. and demanded money while displaying a handgun, Sgt. Kurt Wege said.
The clerk, a 38-year-old woman, told police she was ordered to wait in a back room while the suspect fled, Wege said.
The man was described as in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing dark clothing, including a mask and gloves.
A K9 track was conducted, but police were unable to locate the robber, Wege said.