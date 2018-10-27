Try 1 month for 99¢

A convenience store on Madison's East Side was robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning, police said.

The man entered the Stop 'n Go, 2002 Winnebago St., at about 1 a.m. and demanded money while displaying a handgun, Sgt. Kurt Wege said.

The clerk, a 38-year-old woman, told police she was ordered to wait in a back room while the suspect fled, Wege said.

The man was described as in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing dark clothing, including a mask and gloves.

A K9 track was conducted, but police were unable to locate the robber, Wege said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

Comments disabled.