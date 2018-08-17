A Madison man arrested Wednesday allegedly used his East Side apartment as a place to sell heroin and prescription drugs.
Paul Morris, 50, was tentatively charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of heroin, five counts of delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, delivery of schedule IV narcotics and possession of marijuana, Madison police said.
Morris' apartment in the 1600 block of North Thompson Drive was searched at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, with officers from the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and the police SWAT team finding drugs, scales and paraphernalia.
"The suspect is accused of selling both prescription medications and heroin out of his apartment, where detectives also found multiple hidden video cameras," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.