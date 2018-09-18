Madison police are looking for a man driving a green-colored van who approached and talked to a Madison East High School student walking home after school Friday.
The 16-year-old girl said the stranger contact happened on East Dayton Street near North Fifth Street, police said.
"The girl said the driver pulled up next to her as she walked on East Dayton Street," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "He wanted to know if school had been let out, and asked for her name."
The girl didn't answer, then he wanted her phone number.
"The student kept walking," DeSpain said. "A short time later she said the van reappeared as the driver continued to call out to her."
The girl arrived home safely and told about the incident to her parents.
The suspect is Hispanic, about 40 years old, wearing a red hat.