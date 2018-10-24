A student at Madison's East High School brought ammunition to school Wednesday, while no firearm was found, principal Michael Hernandez said in an email to students' families.
The student was discovered showing off a bullet to another student in the morning, Hernandez said. The ammunition was confiscated, Madison police contacted, and no weapons were found when the student and the student's locker were searched, he said.
"We are continuing to actively investigate the issue with police and will be taking appropriate follow-up actions with the student in partnership with the student's family," Hernandez said in the email.
Hernandez said the safety of students is the school's top priority.