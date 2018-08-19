The residents of a house on Madison's Far West Side were displaced early Sunday morning after a blaze caused extensive damage to the building.
Firefighters were called to the 4600 block of Gray Fox Trail around 4:30 a.m. after the homeowner noticed flames coming from the roof on the backside of the house, Madison fire spokesman Joel Kneifel said. The house's residents were quickly evacuated once the fire was spotted, he said.
Two ladder fire trucks started to tackle the fire on the exterior after arriving, Kneifel said, and action was taken to protect nearby homes.
Firefighters entered the residence after about 20 minutes of fighting the flames on the outside and confirmed no one else was in the home, Kneifel said.
He said it took until about 6 a.m. to get the fire and hot spots completely extinguished. Extensive damage was done to the roof and attic of the house, but no cost estimates were available.
Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.