A man who goes every day to a park on Lake Mendota to feed the ducks was beaten and robbed by a man and woman who reportedly wanted the victim to buy them more beer, Madison police said.
Valerie Czebotar, 38, of Madison, was tentatively charged with robbery with use of force and battery, and Richard Treyo, 49, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with battery and party to the crime of robbery with use of force.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in James Madison Park, 622 E. Gorham St.
According to police, the 54-year-old man who feeds the ducks knows some of the people from the streets who hang out in the park, and walked past a group of them at a picnic table.
“One man called out, ‘Do you have any beer?’ and the victim had one in hand so he shared it,” said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. “The man who asked for the beer chugged it down.”
The victim was asked if he had any money so they could buy more beer, which led to Czebotar allegedly forcefully taking money from the man’s wallet.
Subscribe to Breaking News!
Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop!
When he tried to get it back, Czebotar and Treyo reportedly attacked the man, who was punched, kicked and hit on the head with a stick, DeSpain said.
Arriving officers found a shaken victim with a large knot on his head and cuts to his arms.
“The suspects left the area but thanks to area surveillance cameras, officers were able to find them walking not far from the park,” DeSpain said.
Darlington man crashed into building, arrested for alleged DUI
3 banks robbed in 3 days; could be same suspect, Madison police say
Man threatened to blow up house, arrested by Madison police
Man knocked out, alleged puncher arrested, Madison police say
Janesville man allegedly tried to break into home twice, police say
Sun Prairie man arrested for alleged 5th drunken driving offense after multi-vehicle crash
Woman charged with providing gun that 'went off,' killing teen outside convenience store
Fifth man charged with 2017 home invasion robbery and shooting death
Man charged with attempted homicide in shooting over counterfeit cash
Fourth person convicted in North Side homicide after guilty plea
Australian living in Madison gets 2 years prison for parcel fraud scheme that netted $350,000-plus
Marshall man gets probation for burglary from former employer
Two plead guilty to felony murder in heart attack death during Culver's robbery
Two plead guilty to felony murder in heart attack death during Culver's robbery