A man who goes every day to a park on Lake Mendota to feed the ducks was beaten and robbed by a man and woman who reportedly wanted the victim to buy them more beer, Madison police said.

Valerie Czebotar, 38, of Madison, was tentatively charged with robbery with use of force and battery, and Richard Treyo, 49, no permanent address, was tentatively charged with battery and party to the crime of robbery with use of force.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in James Madison Park, 622 E. Gorham St.

According to police, the 54-year-old man who feeds the ducks knows some of the people from the streets who hang out in the park, and walked past a group of them at a picnic table.

“One man called out, ‘Do you have any beer?’ and the victim had one in hand so he shared it,” said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. “The man who asked for the beer chugged it down.”

The victim was asked if he had any money so they could buy more beer, which led to Czebotar allegedly forcefully taking money from the man’s wallet.

When he tried to get it back, Czebotar and Treyo reportedly attacked the man, who was punched, kicked and hit on the head with a stick, DeSpain said.

Arriving officers found a shaken victim with a large knot on his head and cuts to his arms.

“The suspects left the area but thanks to area surveillance cameras, officers were able to find them walking not far from the park,” DeSpain said.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

