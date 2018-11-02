An East Side drug store was robbed Thursday night, with the suspect getting away with cash and merchandise.
The robbery happened at about 9 p.m. at Walgreens, 2909 E. Washington Ave., Madison police said.
"The suspect demanded cash and merchandise from the female employee," said Lt. Daniel Nale. "He did not brandish a weapon."
The 36-year-old employee was not injured.
The suspect fled on foot toward the southwest.
He is white, in his 20s, with dirty blonde hair, wearing a winter jacket and knit cap.