A McFarland drug seller meeting up with a buyer early Wednesday morning was robbed by three armed men inside an SUV on Madison's East Side.
The robbery happened at about 1 a.m. in the parking lot of Comfort Inn and Suites, 4822 E. Washington Ave., Madison police said.
The 19-year-old male victim called police around 3:30 p.m. to report the armed robbery.
"The victim said he arranged to sell drugs to a subject," said Lt. Jamar Gary. "He arrived in the lot and entered a gray-colored SUV occupied by three subjects."
The three black men who were in their 20s pointed guns at the victim, with one suspect hitting the victim in the face while running through his pockets, while the others went through the victim's car.
The suspects stole the victim's phone, wallet and drugs.