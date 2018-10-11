...A COLD NIGHT WILL BRING FROST OR FREEZE CONDITIONS...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
A FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* TEMPERATURE...LOWS TONIGHT IN THE 29 TO 32 DEGREE RANGE.
* IMPACTS...ANY COLD-SENSITIVE PLANTS WILL BE DAMAGED OR KILLED
IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR
HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER
SENSITIVE VEGETATION.
&&
A major drug bust in Madison on Tuesday resulted in police seizing over a kilo of cocaine, eight guns and $60,000, with three men arrested in the case.
Louis Boatner Jr., 43, Joseph Glenzer-Morton, 27, and Stanely Edwards, 64, all of Madison, were taken into custody, two at the apartment where part of the search took place, the third following a traffic stop on Atticus Way.
Boatner and Glenzer-Morton were tentatively charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and Edwards was tentatively charged with maintaining a drug dwelling.
The search warrants were executed at about 9 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 700 block of Troy Drive and at two storage lockers on Walsh Road, Madison police said.
Investigators seized 1.25 kilos of cocaine with a street value of more than $125,000; eight guns, the cash and two vehicles.
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force headed the investigation, with support from the Madison Police Department SWAT team, agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the State Patrol; and police dogs from the Madison Police Department.
North Side homicide brings life sentence without chance of release
Man with history of domestic violence responsible for Saturday murder-suicide, police say
Extortion plot leads to dismissal of kidnapping, sexual assault charges against Monona business owner
Man stabbed, Blue Mounds man arrested, Dane County sheriff says
Stolen car victim sees her vehicle in store lot; suspect arrested, Madison police say
Police: Bike theft victim acted like buyer; got bike back and suspect arrested
Armed suspect confronted by elderly women; Madison police make arrest
Madison 'career criminal' gets 15 years in prison
Alleged contractor scammed elderly for work never done, Columbia County sheriff says
Check cashing attempt led to arrest of Beaver Dam man, Madison police say
Man allegedly exposed himself, waved knife, Madison police say
Half-naked drunken man jumped into Yahara River, Madison police say
Faux pot seller arrested for armed robbery, Madison police say
Man allegedly attacked woman with hammer, Beloit police say
Former Uber driver sentenced to probation and jail for battery
Two charged with attempted homicide for shooting near La Follette High School
Two charged with attempted homicide for shooting near La Follette High School
Man pleads guilty in 2017 stabbing death, sentenced to 25 years in prison
Former Madison cop pleads guilty to drunken driving charge