A major drug bust in Madison on Tuesday resulted in police seizing over a kilo of cocaine, eight guns and $60,000, with three men arrested in the case.

Louis Boatner Jr., 43, Joseph Glenzer-Morton, 27, and Stanely Edwards, 64, all of Madison, were taken into custody, two at the apartment where part of the search took place, the third following a traffic stop on Atticus Way.

Boatner and Glenzer-Morton were tentatively charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and Edwards was tentatively charged with maintaining a drug dwelling.

The search warrants were executed at about 9 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment in the 700 block of Troy Drive and at two storage lockers on Walsh Road, Madison police said.

Investigators seized 1.25 kilos of cocaine with a street value of more than $125,000; eight guns, the cash and two vehicles.

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force headed the investigation, with support from the Madison Police Department SWAT team, agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the State Patrol; and police dogs from the Madison Police Department.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

