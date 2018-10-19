A Madison man escaped injury Friday morning when a man in a car driving next to his fired three shots, shattering the rear window on the victim's car.
The 59-year-old victim told police he had no idea why anyone would be shooting at him.
It happened at about 7:15 a.m. on Packers Avenue near International Lane.
The victim said a black Chevy Impala was next to his car when he saw the driver's side rear passenger window go down and a handgun pointed out the window.
"Fearful, he sped up and heard three pops," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The rear window on his car shattered and he pulled over to call police."
The man was not injured.
"It isn't known why someone would want to shoot at him," DeSpain said.
The suspect is black, in his 20s, wearing glasses and some type of Chicago Bears shirt.