Riverside Crash-09252018085402
Madison Police Department officers investigate the scene of a single-vehicle car crash along Riverside Drive. The driver jumped into the Yahara River following the crash, but she's okay.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

An Oregon woman had to be helped out of the Yahara River Monday morning when she jumped into the river after crashing her SUV.

The crash and subsequent river rescue happened at about 10 a.m. along Riverside Drive, near Jenifer Street on the Isthmus, Madison police said.

"Witnesses said the SUV left the street, went up a bike path entrance, over some rocks and into a tree near the river," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Concerned citizens helped pull the unidentified 32-year-old woman out of the water. She was not seriously injured, but was taken to a local hospital.

She also was ticketed for first offense drunken driving.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

