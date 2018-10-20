A 27-year-old Fitchburg man was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for the hit-and-run death of a 30-year-old Waunakee man in the town of Westport in May 2017.
Francisco Martinez also was sentenced to six years of extended supervision by Dane County Circuit Judge John D. Hyland after being convicted of hit-and-run causing a death, operating a motor vehicle while revoked causing death and third-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Martinez struck and killed Curtis A. Bonds just before midnight on May 13, 2017, as Bonds walked in the left inbound lane of Highway 113 at the intersection with Highway M. Assistant District Attorney Patrick Winter told Hyland that data from Martinez’s car showed that it made impact with something while driving between 40 mph and 50 mph and did not slow down afterward.
Bonds died at the scene.
At Martinez’s sentencing hearing, Bonds’ mother, Robin Smith, told Hyland that she can’t erase the mental image she has of Martinez hitting her son with his car and then driving away as if he had hit an animal.
“The grieving never stops,” she said. “You try and go on with your life, but it’s always there. It’s like a big black cloud over my head.”
Making matters worse for her is that the incident occurred on Mother’s Day. “That is unbearable,” she said.
Hyland’s sentence included five years in prison and five years of extended supervision for the hit-and-run conviction, one year in prison and one year of extended supervision for operating while revoked to run consecutively to the hit-and-run sentence, and one year in prison for the OWI that will run concurrently to the other sentences.
The hit-and-run conviction carried a maximum penalty of 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision, the revocation conviction carried up to six years, and the drunken driving conviction carried up to two years.
Hyland told Martinez that he may not have been charged at all if he had stopped after striking Bonds as he walked on the unlit highway in dark clothes. “What drives the (sentence) is not stopping,” Hyland said.
The judge hoped that the sentence helps people understand that they give up the possibility of defending themselves when they don’t stop after a crash. “That carries consequences,” Hyland said.
According to a criminal complaint, Martinez was found by Fitchburg police about three and a half hours after the crash in the town of Westport when they responded to a report of a man sleeping in a car with a child inside in the 2300 block of Chalet Gardens Road.
After waking up Martinez, police detected a strong odor of intoxicants inside the car and Martinez had slow and slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. He was taken to a local hospital and blood was drawn.
The next day, Fitchburg police were alerted that the windshield of Martinez’s car had a large spidered dent and had blood and hair in it. Police also found blood and hair in other parts of the damaged car. The state Crime Laboratory later determined that Bonds was the source of the DNA from one of those areas.