A McFarland man chased by a deputy early Wednesday morning got his car stuck on railroad tracks with the man fleeing but found and arrested later.

Troy Hall, 42, was tentatively charged with a fifth offense operating while intoxicated, felony eluding and a parole violation, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Hall was driving on Commercial Avenue in Madison at about 2 a.m. when the deputy tried to pull him over for having no operating taillights on the vehicle.

"He failed to stop and a short pursuit of just over a mile ended when the suspect vehicle drove onto railroad tracks on Milwaukee Street just east of Saint Paul Avenue and became stuck," said spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.

The four people in the vehicle, including an 18-year-old woman, fled on foot, with deputies, Madison police and the State Patrol responding to set up a perimeter.

"With the help of Dane County police dog Kimo, Hall and the three passengers, two females and one male, were all apprehended," Schaffer said.

The 18-year-old female passenger was ticketed for underage drinking and was released.

The other two passengers were not charged.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

