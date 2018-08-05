TOWN OF COTTAGE GROVE -- A driver died following a three-car crash Sunday afternoon in the town of Cottage Grove, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
An initial investigation found a 2008 Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Highway AB struck a 2005 Toyota Prius going west on Highway 12 at about 12:45 p.m. The truck spun around and collided with a 2006 Buick Lucerne, which was waiting at a stop sign at the intersection of Highways AB and 12.
The driver of the Prius, who was taken by Med Flight to UW Hospital, died. Authorities had not released the driver's name.
The 20-year-old passenger in the Prius was taken to an area hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Highway AB south and Highway 12 west near Femrite Drive were closed for five hours while the crash was being investigated.