Driver charged with homicide in crash that kills one, injures two in town of Sun Prairie

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE — One person was killed and two others were injured, including a Sun Prairie man charged with homicide by drunk driving, in a two-car collision Sunday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash occurred at about 4 p.m. on County Highway T near Betlach Road and closed the road for four hours while an investigation took place.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a 2004 Toyota Camry and a 2015 GMC Sierra were both travelling eastbound on County Highway T, when the Sierra attempted to pass the Camry, just as it had begun turning into a driveway.
The Sierra struck the Camry on the driver’s side, killing the driver and seriously injuring the passenger. The driver of the Sierra sustained minor injuries. All three were wearing seatbelts.
According to the Sun Prairie Fire Department, emergency crews had to use hydraulic extrication tools to cut the Camry apart while Sun Prairie medics provided medical attention.
The driver of the Camry died at the scene and the front seat passenger was transported to UW Hospital via Med Flight. The driver's identity was not released Sunday night, pending family notification.
The driver of the Sierra, Nicholas J. Hanley, of Sun Prairie was arrested and charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and fourth offense operating while intoxicated-causing injury. He also was cited for failure to maintain control and unsafe passing.