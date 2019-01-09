A Downtown resident confronted two intruders and fired shots at them as they fled on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
Police said in a news release that it wasn't known if the intruders were struck.
The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of North Carroll Street, police said.
The release states that two suspects entered the residence and were confronted by the occupant, who fired shots at the intruders as they fled the dwelling.
Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the Madison Police Department or Madison Area Crimestoppers.
No further details were available.