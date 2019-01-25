Try 1 month for 99¢
Latest: Patterson lawyers warn confession may hinder defense (copy)

In this image made from a pool video by KSTP-TV, Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, who is accused of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs and holding her captive for three months, makes his initial court appearance Monday, Jan 14, 2019, via video feed from the Barron County jail during his bond hearing in Barron, Wis. Judge James Babler set his bail at $5 million. (KSTP-TV via AP, Pool)

 POOL

SUPERIOR -- The man accused of kidnapping Barron County teenager Jayme Closs apparently won't face charges in the county where she was held.

Douglas County District Attorney Mark Fruehauf says he has no plans to file charges against Jake Patterson "in the immediate future."

+1 
Jayme Closs mug (copy)

Closs

Fruehauf said in a statement late Friday that the decision could change.

The announcement is significant because it could mean that details of any abuse Jayme suffered while in captivity may be kept private.

The 21-year-old Patterson is charged in Barron County with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme in October and killing her parents.

A criminal complaint says Patterson told investigators he saw Jayme getting on a school bus near her home and decided to abduct her.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.