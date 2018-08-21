Two armed masked men robbed a sandwich shop on the East Side Monday night, with one of the workers pleading for the robbers not to shoot them.
The robbery happened at about 7:40 p.m. at Subway, 4692 Cottage Grove Road, Madison police said.
Neither of the two employees were injured.
"When police arrived, they found the two employees highly traumatized," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "One woman was hysterical and crying during her entire contact with an officer."
Officers consoled the employees, who cooperated with the gunmen.
"The one victim said she told the gunmen 'Don't shoot us,' as she and her colleague followed directions to turn over the restaurant's money," DeSpain said.
The suspects are black, late teens to early 20s, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, slender, both wearing all black and black ski masks during the robbery.