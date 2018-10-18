A joint effort by Dane County deputies and Madison police officers to arrest people with outstanding warrants for domestic violence resulted in three arrests in Madison on Wednesday.
The sweep was part of a national effort that started 16 years ago in the state of Oregon in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Thirty-five officers and deputies took part in the local sweep, with 185 attempts made to serve warrants.
Last year, 140 attempts were made, with three people arrested.
"There could be multiple attempts made for the same person," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer. "And sometimes, the person just isn't around here anymore."
The three arrests were of:
- Kywon Turner, 17, arrested for criminal damage to property with a domestic enhancer and disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon enhancer.
- Ramsey Hammonds, 37, arrested for battery and aggravated assault against a disabled person, disorderly conduct, retail theft and bail jumping.
- Brandon Wright, 21, arrested for simple battery and disorderly conduct, both with domestic abuse enhancers.
In addition to the warrant sweep arrests, eight other people were arrested in Dane County on Wednesday on domestic-related charges.