Beaver Dam police officers shot a man Friday evening while responding to a domestic disturbance, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.

The 35-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

Police responded to the disturbance at 510 Walnut St. at about 6 p.m. Schmidt said.

"During the investigation officers on scene were involved in a use of force situation and shots were fired by law enforcement," Schmidt said in a statement.

The Sheriff's Office and Dodge County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident. 

Shelley K. Mesch is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She earned a degree in journalism from DePaul University.

