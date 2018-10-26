Beaver Dam police officers shot a man Friday evening while responding to a domestic disturbance, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
The 35-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.
Police responded to the disturbance at 510 Walnut St. at about 6 p.m. Schmidt said.
"During the investigation officers on scene were involved in a use of force situation and shots were fired by law enforcement," Schmidt said in a statement.
The Sheriff's Office and Dodge County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.